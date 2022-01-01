← Company Directory
Cimpress
Cimpress Salaries

Cimpress's salary ranges from $15,011 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $98,741 for a Human Resources in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cimpress. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
PR1 $15K
PR2 $27.9K
PR3 $45.3K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $48K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $56.3K
Accountant
$80.4K
Business Analyst
$24.5K
Human Resources
$98.7K
Information Technologist (IT)
$31.3K
Missing your title?

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Cimpress, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cimpress is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $98,741. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cimpress is $45,331.

