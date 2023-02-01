← Company Directory
Chamberlain Group
Chamberlain Group Salaries

Chamberlain Group's salary ranges from $111,720 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $469,640 for a Chief of Staff at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Chamberlain Group. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $122K
Business Development
$222K
Chief of Staff
$470K
Data Scientist
$112K
Product Manager
$220K
Program Manager
$159K
Software Engineering Manager
$189K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Chamberlain Group is Chief of Staff at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $469,640. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Chamberlain Group is $189,050.

Other Resources