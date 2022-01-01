← Company Directory
Chainlink Labs
Chainlink Labs Salaries

Chainlink Labs's salary ranges from $101,499 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in Hong Kong (SAR) at the low-end to $301,500 for a Legal in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Chainlink Labs. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Data Scientist
$134K
Financial Analyst
$269K
Human Resources
$101K

Legal
$302K
Marketing
$244K
Product Manager
$163K
Recruiter
$116K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$151K
Software Engineer
$164K
Solution Architect
$150K
Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
Options

At Chainlink Labs, Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (5.00% quarterly)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (5.00% quarterly)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (5.00% quarterly)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (5.00% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Chainlink Labs is Legal at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $301,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Chainlink Labs is $156,757.

