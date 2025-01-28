← Company Directory
Chainlink Labs
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • All Solution Architect Salaries

Chainlink Labs Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation in Netherlands at Chainlink Labs ranges from €115K to €167K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Chainlink Labs's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

€131K - €152K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
€115K€131K€152K€167K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Solution Architect submissions at Chainlink Labs to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve €28.2K+ (sometimes €282K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
Options

At Chainlink Labs, Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (5.00% quarterly)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (5.00% quarterly)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (5.00% quarterly)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (5.00% quarterly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Solution Architect offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Chainlink Labs in Netherlands sits at a yearly total compensation of €167,005. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Chainlink Labs for the Solution Architect role in Netherlands is €115,079.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Chainlink Labs

Related Companies

  • Move
  • Handy
  • The Climate Corporation
  • New York Life Insurance
  • Synack
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources