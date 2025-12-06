The average Administrative Assistant total compensation in United States at Chainlink Labs ranges from $126K to $176K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Chainlink Labs's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/6/2025
Average Total Compensation
Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!
20%
YR 1
20%
YR 2
20%
YR 3
20%
YR 4
20%
YR 5
At Chainlink Labs, Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:
20% vests in the 1st-YR (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 2nd-YR (5.00% quarterly)
20% vests in the 3rd-YR (5.00% quarterly)
20% vests in the 4th-YR (5.00% quarterly)
20% vests in the 5th-YR (5.00% quarterly)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/chainlink-labs/salaries/administrative-assistant.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.