Camino Financial is an AI-powered lending platform that provides affordable credit and wealth building solutions to underserved entrepreneurs. They use proprietary credit assessment and data aggregation AI to offer tailored loans to credit-invisible, cash-heavy businesses. By partnering with other financial institutions and mission-aligned companies, they distribute low-cost funding and educational resources to entrepreneurs. Their loans have monthly payments 40% lower than alternative products and are designed to set entrepreneurs on a path to expanded credit and wealth building solutions.