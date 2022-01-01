← Company Directory
Bumble
Bumble Salaries

Bumble's salary ranges from $40,001 in total compensation per year for a Marketing in India at the low-end to $242,858 for a Software Engineer in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Bumble. Last updated: 2/9/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L3 $125K
L4 $148K
L5 $183K
L6 $243K

iOS Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Android Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Product Manager
L4 $171K
L6 $202K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $211K

Data Scientist
Median $129K
Accountant
$125K
Customer Service
$68.3K
Data Analyst
$114K
Human Resources
$100K
Marketing
$40K
Product Designer
$91K
Project Manager
$201K
Recruiter
$106K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$126K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Bumble, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Bumble is Software Engineer at the L6 level with a yearly total compensation of $242,858. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bumble is $126,132.

