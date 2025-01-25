Salaries

Product Manager compensation in United Kingdom at Bumble ranges from £135K per year for L4 to £160K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £124K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bumble's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L3 Product Manager £ -- £ -- £ -- £ -- L4 Senior Product Manager £135K £103K £16.4K £15.1K L5 Lead Product Manager £ -- £ -- £ -- £ -- L6 Staff Product Manager £160K £117K £24.8K £18K

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Bumble, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

What's the vesting schedule at Bumble ?

