Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at Bumble ranges from £98.7K per year for L3 to £192K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £113K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bumble's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L3 Software Engineer (Entry Level) £98.7K £82.2K £10.8K £5.7K L4 Senior Software Engineer £118K £97.2K £12.7K £8.1K L5 Lead Software Engineer £144K £107K £21.5K £15.3K L6 Staff Software Engineer £192K £139K £22.5K £30.5K

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( GBP ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Bumble, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

What's the vesting schedule at Bumble ?

