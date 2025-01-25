All Software Engineering Manager Salaries
Software Engineering Manager compensation in United Kingdom at Bumble totals £255K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £167K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bumble's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
L4
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
L5
£255K
£128K
£102K
£24.7K
L6
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £23.7K+ (sometimes £237K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Bumble, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Bumble, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)