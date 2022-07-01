← Company Directory
BRYTER
BRYTER Salaries

BRYTER's salary ranges from $67,298 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in Spain at the low-end to $126,679 for a Software Engineering Manager in Portugal at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of BRYTER. Last updated: 3/3/2025

Human Resources
$67.3K
Product Manager
$108K
Recruiter
$70.3K

Software Engineer
$101K
Software Engineering Manager
$127K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at BRYTER is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $126,679. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BRYTER is $100,528.

