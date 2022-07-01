← Company Directory
BRYTER
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about BRYTER that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    BRYTER is the leading no-code platform to automate expert knowledge. The platform’s intuitive toolbox enables professionals to build, manage and sell interactive applications, without the need for programming skills. BRYTER helps consulting firms, banks, corporates, and public administration across the globe to digitize and scale their services. BRYTER is especially geared towards experts in law, finance, tax and compliance working with complex, conditional and scenario-based content who want to automate recurring and standardizable decision-making processes.

    http://bryter.io
    Website
    2018
    Year Founded
    270
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for BRYTER

    Related Companies

    • Jane
    • Zappos.com
    • Tradesy
    • Touch of Modern
    • Everlane
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources