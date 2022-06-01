← Company Directory
Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial Salaries

Brighthouse Financial's salary ranges from $73,500 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $213,925 for a Actuary at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Brighthouse Financial. Last updated: 3/7/2025

$160K

Actuary
$214K
Financial Analyst
$141K
Human Resources
$73.5K

Marketing
$130K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Brighthouse Financial is Actuary at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $213,925. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Brighthouse Financial is $135,173.

