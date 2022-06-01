← Company Directory
Brighthouse Financial
    We're Brighthouse Financial. We are on a mission to help people achieve financial security. As one of the largest providers of annuities and life insurance in the U.S., we specialize in products designed to help people protect what they’ve earned and ensure it lasts. We are built on a foundation of experience and knowledge, which allows us to keep our promises and provide the value they deserve.We are proud to be a FORTUNE® 500 company trusted by over 2 million customers and with 2.4 million annuity contracts and life insurance policies in force.See our social media guidelines here: https://www.brighthousefinancial.com/support/social-media-guidelines

    2016
    1,500
    $1B-$10B
