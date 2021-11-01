← Company Directory
Unum
Unum Salaries

Unum's salary ranges from $48,059 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $253,260 for a Actuary at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Unum. Last updated: 3/2/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $62.7K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Actuary
$253K
Business Analyst
$99.5K

Customer Service
$48.1K
Data Analyst
$76.6K
Data Scientist
$124K
Human Resources
$111K
Information Technologist (IT)
$96.4K
Product Designer
$182K
Product Manager
$183K
Software Engineering Manager
$98.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Unum is Actuary at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $253,260. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Unum is $99,500.

