Unum
Unum Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Ireland package at Unum totals €63.7K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Unum's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/14/2025

Median Package
company icon
Unum
Software Engineer
Dublin, DN, Ireland
Total per year
€63.7K
Level
L1
Base
€57.7K
Stock (/yr)
€6K
Bonus
€0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Unum?

€145K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Unum in Ireland sits at a yearly total compensation of €100,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Unum for the Software Engineer role in Ireland is €58,183.

Other Resources