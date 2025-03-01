Software Engineer compensation in United States at Boeing ranges from $92.8K per year for L1 to $188K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $134K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Boeing's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$92.8K
$89.8K
$647
$2.3K
L2
$110K
$107K
$1K
$1.9K
L3
$136K
$131K
$2.8K
$2.2K
L4
$158K
$151K
$933
$6.2K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
