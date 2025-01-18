Systems Engineer compensation in United States at Boeing ranges from $83.6K per year for L1 to $157K per year for L4. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Boeing's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
$83.6K
$81.9K
$0
$1.7K
L2
$107K
$103K
$625
$3.1K
L3
$133K
$128K
$833
$4.7K
L4
$157K
$148K
$0
$9.3K
