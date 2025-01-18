Production Software Engineer compensation in United States at Boeing ranges from $85.4K per year for L1 to $165K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $105K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Boeing's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
$85.4K
$84K
$308
$1.1K
L2
$103K
$100K
$1.2K
$1.7K
L3
$123K
$117K
$0
$6.3K
L4
$165K
$156K
$833
$8.3K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
