BNP Paribas
BNP Paribas Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in France package at BNP Paribas totals €55.8K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BNP Paribas's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
BNP Paribas
Data Engineer
Bordeaux, AQ, France
Total per year
€55.8K
Level
L3
Base
€45.6K
Stock (/yr)
€10.1K
Bonus
€0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
0 Years
What are the career levels at BNP Paribas?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at BNP Paribas in France sits at a yearly total compensation of €93,597. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BNP Paribas for the Software Engineer role in France is €48,226.

