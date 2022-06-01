← Company Directory
Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Salaries

Bloom Energy's salary ranges from $9,535 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in India at the low-end to $288,550 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Bloom Energy. Last updated: 3/3/2025

$160K

Biomedical Engineer
$225K
Data Analyst
$9.5K
Data Scientist
$119K

Electrical Engineer
$149K
Financial Analyst
$157K
Hardware Engineer
$236K
Mechanical Engineer
$139K
Sales
$289K
Software Engineer
$72.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Bloom Energy is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $288,550. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bloom Energy is $149,250.

Other Resources