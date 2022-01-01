← Company Directory
Aurora
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Aurora Salaries

Aurora's salary ranges from $143,081 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $570,784 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Aurora. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
P4 $176K
P5 $217K
P6 $315K
P7 $339K
P8 $571K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
P5 $221K
P6 $278K
P7 $293K
Hardware Engineer
P7 $343K
P8 $329K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Technical Program Manager
Median $312K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $458K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $268K
Business Analyst
$348K
Human Resources
$144K
Marketing
$143K
Mechanical Engineer
$199K
Product Designer
$164K
Program Manager
$212K
Project Manager
$262K
Recruiter
$169K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Aurora, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Aurora, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Aurora is Software Engineer at the P8 level with a yearly total compensation of $570,784. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aurora is $268,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Aurora

Related Companies

  • Broadcom
  • DoorDash
  • Snowflake
  • Interactive Brokers
  • Confluent
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources