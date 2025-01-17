All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in United States at BlackRock ranges from $133K per year for Analyst to $341K per year for Director. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $170K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BlackRock's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Analyst
$133K
$114K
$3K
$16K
Associate
$164K
$137K
$0
$27.2K
Vice President
$221K
$169K
$9.2K
$43.1K
Director
$341K
$224K
$23.4K
$93.5K
