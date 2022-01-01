← Company Directory
Man Group
Man Group Salaries

Man Group's salary ranges from $55,302 in total compensation per year for a Business Operations at the low-end to $279,500 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Man Group. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $132K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Operations
$55.3K
Data Analyst
$158K
Data Scientist
$206K
Information Technologist (IT)
$121K
Product Designer
$60.3K
Sales
$151K
Software Engineering Manager
$279K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Man Group is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $279,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Man Group is $141,373.

