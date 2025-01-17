Data Scientist compensation in United States at BlackRock ranges from $115K per year for Analyst to $213K per year for Vice President. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $200K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BlackRock's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Analyst
$115K
$103K
$0
$12K
Associate
$193K
$136K
$0
$57.4K
Vice President
$213K
$180K
$0
$33.8K
Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
