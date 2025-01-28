← Company Directory
BlackRock
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Customer Service Operations

  • All Customer Service Operations Salaries

BlackRock Customer Service Operations Salaries

The average Customer Service Operations total compensation at BlackRock ranges from HUF 9.75M to HUF 13.35M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BlackRock's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

HUF 10.56M - HUF 12.54M
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
HUF 9.75MHUF 10.56MHUF 12.54MHUF 13.35M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Customer Service Operations submissions at BlackRock to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve HUF 11.28M+ (sometimes HUF 112.82M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at BlackRock?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Customer Service Operations offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service Operations at BlackRock sits at a yearly total compensation of HUF 13,347,855. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BlackRock for the Customer Service Operations role is HUF 9,749,737.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for BlackRock

Related Companies

  • Man Group
  • Jack Henry & Associates
  • S&P Global
  • The Carlyle Group
  • Willis Towers Watson
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources