Blackbird.AI
    Blackbird.AI is a global leader in Narrative & Risk intelligence, offering AI-powered solutions to enhance trust, safety, and integrity in the information ecosystem. Their Blackbird Constellation Platform™ detects and analyzes information-driven attacks and evolving threats in a dynamic adversarial environment. With patent-pending technology, they provide high fidelity detection and automated decision-making, reducing complexity and resolving issues faster. Recognized by Forrester as a "Top Threat Intelligence Company," Blackbird serves public and private customers worldwide.

    http://www.blackbird.ai
    2017
    53
    $10M-$50M
