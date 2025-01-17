← Company Directory
Bitdefender
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Bucharest Metropolitan Area

Bitdefender Software Engineer Salaries in Bucharest Metropolitan Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Bucharest Metropolitan Area package at Bitdefender totals RON 235K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bitdefender's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Bitdefender
Software Engineer
Bucharest, BU, Romania
Total per year
RON 235K
Level
Middle
Base
RON 235K
Stock (/yr)
RON 0
Bonus
RON 0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at Bitdefender?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve RON 141K+ (sometimes RON 1.41M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Security Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Bitdefender in Bucharest Metropolitan Area sits at a yearly total compensation of RON 331,723. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bitdefender for the Software Engineer role in Bucharest Metropolitan Area is RON 202,864.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Bitdefender

Related Companies

  • Apple
  • Square
  • Snap
  • Facebook
  • Coinbase
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources