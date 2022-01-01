← Company Directory
BetterUp
Work Here? Claim Your Company

BetterUp Salaries

BetterUp's salary ranges from $108,455 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $453,740 for a Product Design Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of BetterUp. Last updated: 6/19/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $195K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Sales
Median $140K
Marketing
Median $220K
Poll

How much money would you give up to be fully remote?

If given the opportunity to take a job at the same company, level, and title, but one option is fully remote and one is fully in-office, how much of a pay cut would you be willing to take?

28 48View Results

Select one

2723 participants

28 48View Results
Software Engineering Manager
Median $250K
Business Analyst
Median $162K
Data Scientist
$179K
Product Designer
$210K
Product Design Manager
$454K
Product Manager
$358K
Recruiter
$108K
UX Researcher
$201K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At BetterUp, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at BetterUp is Product Design Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $453,740. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BetterUp is $200,900.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for BetterUp

Related Companies

  • Course Hero
  • Guild Education
  • Staples
  • Panorama Education
  • DataRobot
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources