Course Hero
Course Hero Salaries

Course Hero's salary ranges from $49,000 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in India at the low-end to $820,875 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Course Hero. Last updated: 6/15/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer 2 $177K
Senior Software Engineer $227K
Staff Software Engineer $281K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Recruiter
Median $198K
Data Analyst
$49K

Data Science Manager
$219K
Data Scientist
$119K
Human Resources
$225K
Information Technologist (IT)
$104K
Marketing
$210K
Product Designer
$265K
Product Design Manager
$506K
Product Manager
$821K
Software Engineering Manager
$131K
UX Researcher
$112K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Course Hero, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Course Hero is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $820,875. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Course Hero is $210,045.

