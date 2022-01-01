← Company Directory
DataRobot
DataRobot Salaries

DataRobot's salary ranges from $8,804 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in Pakistan at the low-end to $298,500 for a Partner Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of DataRobot. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Engineer II $146K
Senior Engineer $194K
Principal Engineer $236K
Product Manager
Median $210K
Customer Service
$249K

Data Science Manager
$134K
Data Scientist
$8.8K
Graphic Designer
$50.2K
Management Consultant
$279K
Marketing
$241K
Partner Manager
$299K
Product Designer
$93.2K
Project Manager
$204K
Recruiter
$17.6K
Sales
$86.1K
Sales Engineer
$161K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$174K
Software Engineering Manager
$79K
Solution Architect
$244K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At DataRobot, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at DataRobot is Partner Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $298,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DataRobot is $174,368.

