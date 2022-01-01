Health Insurance 5 medical plans to choose from, PPO deductible start at $500-$1500

Dental Insurance 2 PPO plans, Base & Buy-Up. Deductibles start at $50-$100.

Vision Insurance 2 PPO plans, Base & Buy-Up

Health Savings Account (HSA) $600 per year contributed by employer. BetterUp contributes up to $600 Individual and $1,200 Family.

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Paternity Leave 8 weeks

Maternity Leave 8 weeks

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Unlimited

Disability Insurance Short-term disability & Long-term disability coverage up to 60% through Lincoln Financial Group

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance 1x salary (up to $200,000)

Life Insurance 1x salary (up to $200,000)

401k Offered by employer

Student Loan Repayment Plan SoFi

Pet Insurance Offered by employer

Unique Perk Health Reimbursement Arrangement - An account funded by BetterUp that provides up to $20,000 in reimbursement for eligible family planning expenses.

Unique Perk Heal On-Demand Doctor

Unique Perk LegalShield Legal & ID Shield

Learning and Development Stipend of $1,000

Remote Work Remote-friendly