BetterUp
BetterUp Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $1,440

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Health Insurance

    5 medical plans to choose from, PPO deductible start at $500-$1,500

  • Dental Insurance

    2 PPO plans, Base & Buy-Up. Deductibles start at $50-$100.

  • Vision Insurance

    2 PPO plans, Base & Buy-Up

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $600

    $600 per year contributed by employer. BetterUp contributes up to $600 Individual and $1,200 Family.

  • Paternity Leave

    8 weeks

  • Maternity Leave

    8 weeks

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Disability Insurance

    Short-term disability & Long-term disability coverage up to 60% through Lincoln Financial Group

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    1x salary (up to $200,000)

  • Life Insurance

    1x salary (up to $200,000)

  • Pet Insurance

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $360

    $30 per month

    • Home
  • Remote Work

    Remote-friendly

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • 401k

  • Student Loan Repayment Plan

    SoFi

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Learning and Development

    Stipend of $1,000

    • Other
  • Health Reimbursement Arrangement

    An account funded by BetterUp that provides up to $20,000 in reimbursement for eligible family planning expenses.

  • Heal On-Demand Doctor

  • LegalShield Legal & ID Shield

