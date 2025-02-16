All Software Engineering Manager Salaries
Software Engineering Manager compensation in Canada at BCE totals CA$163K per year for CP3. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$170K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BCE's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
CP2
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CP3
CA$163K
CA$139K
CA$2K
CA$22K
CP4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CP5
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***