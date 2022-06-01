← Company Directory
BCE
BCE Salaries

BCE's salary ranges from $37,121 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $122,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of BCE. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
CP2 $71.1K
CP3 $87.4K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Data Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Data Scientist
CP2 $69.5K
CP3 $96.2K
Solution Architect
CP2 $92.1K
CP3 $97.7K

Data Architect

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

55 47
Product Manager
CP2 $70.5K
CP3 $102K
Business Analyst
Median $59.3K
Data Analyst
Median $56.1K
Sales
Median $37.1K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $68.5K
Marketing
Median $60.6K
Financial Analyst
Median $54.5K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $122K
Accountant
$60.6K
Business Operations
$62.5K
Data Science Manager
$108K
Marketing Operations
$60.7K
Product Designer
$53.8K
Project Manager
$79.6K
Technical Program Manager
$95.5K
The highest paying role reported at BCE is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $122,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BCE is $70,000.

