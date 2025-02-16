All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in Canada at BCE ranges from CA$98.2K per year for CP2 to CA$142K per year for CP3. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$126K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BCE's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
CP2
CA$98.2K
CA$86.1K
CA$5.8K
CA$6.3K
CP3
CA$142K
CA$120K
CA$4.4K
CA$16.8K
CP4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CP5
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***