Software Engineer compensation in United States at Bayer ranges from $121K per year for VS 1.1 to $150K per year for VS 3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $154K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bayer's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
VS 1.1
$121K
$111K
$0
$10.2K
VS 1.2
$156K
$146K
$3.8K
$7K
VS 1.3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
VS 2
$150K
$144K
$2K
$4K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title