Bayer Salaries

Bayer's salary ranges from $47,307 in total compensation per year for a Business Development in Spain at the low-end to $281,400 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Bayer. Last updated: 3/3/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
VS 1.1 $124K
VS 1.2 $157K
VS 1.3 $202K
VS 2 $165K
VS 3 $139K
Software Engineer
VS 1.1 $121K
VS 1.2 $156K
VS 2 $150K
VS 3 $150K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $245K

Mechanical Engineer
Median $79.9K
Project Manager
Median $125K
Accountant
$66.3K
Biomedical Engineer
$103K
Business Analyst
$218K
Business Development
$47.3K
Controls Engineer
$219K
Data Analyst
$68.5K
Data Science Manager
$155K
Financial Analyst
$99.7K
Information Technologist (IT)
$155K
Legal
$147K
Management Consultant
$148K
Marketing
$225K
Marketing Operations
$279K
Product Designer
$124K
Product Manager
$144K
Recruiter
$121K
Sales
$75.3K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$204K
Solution Architect
$281K

Data Architect

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Bayer is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $281,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bayer is $148,408.

