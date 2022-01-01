Company Directory
Nemetschek Group
Nemetschek Group Salaries

Nemetschek Group's salary ranges from $50,793 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Bulgaria at the low-end to $93,840 for a Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Nemetschek Group. Last updated: 11/27/2025

Program Manager
$93.8K
Software Engineer
$50.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Nemetschek Group is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $93,840. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nemetschek Group is $72,316.

Other Resources

