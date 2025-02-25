All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in United States at Bayer ranges from $124K per year for VS 1.1 to $139K per year for VS 3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $155K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bayer's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
VS 1.1
$124K
$116K
$714
$7.3K
VS 1.2
$157K
$141K
$425
$16.2K
VS 1.3
$202K
$161K
$9.5K
$31.1K
VS 2
$165K
$147K
$5.5K
$13K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
