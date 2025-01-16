Software Engineer compensation in Brazil at BairesDev ranges from R$255K per year for Software Engineer to R$320K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Brazil package totals R$305K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BairesDev's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
Software Engineer
R$255K
R$255K
R$0
R$0
Senior Software Engineer
R$320K
R$316K
R$0
R$4.3K
Lead Software Engineer
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
