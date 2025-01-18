← Company Directory
BairesDev
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

BairesDev Backend Software Engineer Salaries

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in Brazil package at BairesDev totals R$120K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BairesDev's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
BairesDev
Software Engineer
Sao Paulo, SP, Brazil
Total per year
R$120K
Level
Software Engineer
Base
R$120K
Stock (/yr)
R$0
Bonus
R$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at BairesDev?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve R$174K+ (sometimes R$1.74M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at BairesDev in Brazil sits at a yearly total compensation of R$397,609. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BairesDev for the Backend Software Engineer role in Brazil is R$119,666.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for BairesDev

Related Companies

  • Spotify
  • Amazon
  • Lyft
  • Square
  • Dropbox
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources