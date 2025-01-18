← Company Directory
Avalara
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

Avalara Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in India package at Avalara totals ₹2.93M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Avalara's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Avalara
Software Engineer
Haldwani, UL, India
Total per year
₹2.93M
Level
I3
Base
₹2.66M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹266K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
8 Years
What are the career levels at Avalara?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

40%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Avalara, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 4th-year (40.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Avalara in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹6,859,274. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Avalara for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in India is ₹2,786,549.

Other Resources