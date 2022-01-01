← Company Directory
Avalara
Avalara Salaries

Avalara's salary ranges from $1,328 in total compensation per year for a Technical Writer at the low-end to $234,000 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Avalara. Last updated: 3/30/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $46K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $234K
Business Operations
$102K

Business Analyst
$110K
Data Analyst
$71.4K
Financial Analyst
$95.5K
Marketing
$80.6K
Project Manager
$80.9K
Recruiter
$21.1K
Sales
$139K
Software Engineering Manager
$73.5K
Technical Program Manager
$110K
Technical Writer
$1.3K
UX Researcher
$169K
Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

40%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Avalara, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 4th-year (40.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Avalara is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $234,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Avalara is $88,163.

Other Resources