Avalara Salaries

Avalara's salary ranges from $1,328 in total compensation per year for a Technical Writer at the low-end to $234,000 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Avalara. Last updated: 3/30/2025
20%
YR 1
20%
YR 2
20%
YR 3
40%
YR 4
At Avalara, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% annually)
40% vests in the 4th-year (40.00% annually)
