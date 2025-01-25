Software Engineer compensation in India at Avalara totals ₹4.49M per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.91M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Avalara's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer II
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer III
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer
₹4.49M
₹4.21M
₹0
₹286K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.49M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
20%
YR 1
20%
YR 2
20%
YR 3
40%
YR 4
At Avalara, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% annually)
40% vests in the 4th-year (40.00% annually)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title