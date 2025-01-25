← Company Directory
Avalara
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Avalara Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in India at Avalara totals ₹4.49M per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.91M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Avalara's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Entry Level)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer II
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer III
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer
₹4.49M
₹4.21M
₹0
₹286K
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.49M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

40%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Avalara, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 4th-year (40.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Avalara in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹5,519,389. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Avalara for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹3,813,208.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Avalara

Related Companies

  • AppFolio
  • Appian
  • Roper Technologies
  • A10 Networks
  • Aruba
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources