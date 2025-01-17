← Company Directory
Automation Hero
Automation Hero Data Scientist Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Automation Hero's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

€55.2K - €65.4K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
€48.6K€55.2K€65.4K€69K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Automation Hero?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Automation Hero in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €69,013. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Automation Hero for the Data Scientist role in Germany is €48,609.

