ATB Financial Salaries

ATB Financial's salary ranges from $36,798 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $184,094 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ATB Financial. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Product Manager
Median $81.2K
Product Designer
Median $73.3K

UX Designer

Software Engineer
Median $58.9K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

Customer Service
$36.8K
Data Analyst
$73.3K
Human Resources
$102K
Information Technologist (IT)
$75.2K
Software Engineering Manager
$184K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ATB Financial is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $184,094. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ATB Financial is $74,257.

