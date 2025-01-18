← Company Directory
ATB Financial
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • UX Designer

ATB Financial UX Designer Salaries

The median UX Designer compensation in Canada package at ATB Financial totals CA$103K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ATB Financial's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
ATB Financial
Product Designer
Calgary, AB, Canada
Total per year
CA$103K
Level
Intermediate
Base
CA$96.2K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$7.1K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at ATB Financial?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Designer at ATB Financial in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$149,101. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ATB Financial for the UX Designer role in Canada is CA$101,436.

