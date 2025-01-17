Software Engineer compensation in Netherlands at ASML ranges from €70.8K per year for L6 to €98.2K per year for L9. The median yearly compensation in Netherlands package totals €81.1K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ASML's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L6
€70.8K
€62.8K
€732.7
€7.3K
L7
€85.2K
€74K
€1K
€10.2K
L8
€98.7K
€84.4K
€0
€14.3K
L9
€98.2K
€89.6K
€944.9
€7.6K
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At ASML, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)
