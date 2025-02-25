← Company Directory
Aramco
Aramco Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Saudi Arabia package at Aramco totals SAR 240K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Aramco's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
Aramco
Associate Engineer
Al Khobar, SH, Saudi Arabia
Total per year
SAR 240K
Level
Associate Engineer
Base
SAR 240K
Stock (/yr)
SAR 0
Bonus
SAR 0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Aramco?

SAR 600K

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Aramco in Saudi Arabia sits at a yearly total compensation of SAR 313,780. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aramco for the Software Engineer role in Saudi Arabia is SAR 243,815.

Other Resources