← Company Directory
Aramco
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Aramco Salaries

Aramco's salary ranges from $32,333 in total compensation per year for a Accountant in Saudi Arabia at the low-end to $348,250 for a Business Development in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Aramco. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $63.9K
Accountant
$32.3K
Business Analyst
$131K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Business Development
$348K
Civil Engineer
$89.6K
Data Scientist
$89.9K
Financial Analyst
$91.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$67.7K
Investment Banker
$156K
Mechanical Engineer
$109K
Product Designer
$58.8K
Program Manager
$219K
Project Manager
$80.4K
Sales
$138K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Aramco is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $348,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aramco is $90,746.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Aramco

Related Companies

  • Cockroach Labs
  • Instabase
  • Treasure Data
  • Rubrik
  • Bloomberg
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources