Aramco Salaries

Aramco's salary ranges from $32,333 in total compensation per year for a Accountant in Saudi Arabia at the low-end to $348,250 for a Business Development in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Aramco. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Entering the job search
Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.